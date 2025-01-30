WWE's Roman Reigns Discusses Relationship & Working With AEW's Jon Moxley

From November 2012 until June 2014, the trio of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins terrorized the WWE locker room, all while finding success as the United States and WWE Tag Team Champions. After their initial split, the three, together known as The Shield, reunited at various points in the years following, with the final one taking place on the verge of Ambrose's WWE contract expiration. During a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Reigns detailed an interesting dynamic of working with Ambrose, who is now known as Jon Moxley in AEW.

"The one thing about Mox is you can't GPS him," Reigns said. "You can't be like, 'Oh he's right here, don't worry.' We have no clue where he is, but we always knew he would be there. A lot of times we'd be up in the concourse, so we all get up there together. Then you're wondering where he is, because there's only so many places to hide. But that was the one thing is he scared us a couple of times.

"They're playing the Shield music, going through the alphabet, and I'm over here looking at Seth like 'Uh, do you know where the fox is?' The fox is going to fox," Reigns continued, "but literally every time it was time to take a step down those stairs, he was always there, and that's how he was."

According to Reigns, his contact with Moxley has been limited in recent years. For his wife (Renee Paquette) and daughter's sake, though, he jokingly noted his hope for Moxley to be a bit more predictable in his nature now. Reigns and Moxley, alongside Rollins, last teamed at a WWE live event in late April 2019, in which they defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in six-man tag action.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.