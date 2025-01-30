WWE Hall Of Famers And Prospects Reportedly Appearing At Royal Rumble This Weekend

Outside of WrestleMania, many fans would argue that the Royal Rumble is WWE's biggest show of the year, which is fitting considering it hosts the two literal biggest matches of the year. With the size and scale of the 2025 event, a number of familiar faces from the past, as well as a number of faces for the future are set to be in attendance.

According to PWInsider Elite, a number of WWE Hall of Famers will be at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 1, such as The Undertaker and Kurt Angle. The report also claims that some of the coaches from the "WWE LFG" series will be in Indianapolis, but it has not been confirmed as to which coaches will be at the event. While no one has heard if he will actually be in the city for the Royal Rumble, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman is a name that has been mentioned multiple times from people backstage concerning some of the WWE Hall of Famers who could be there this weekend.

As far as the future goes, it was recently reported that WWE had expressed interest in signing Brock Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, to a NIL deal. To give him a taste of what life is like in WWE, he will be there with his dad, as will Jacob Henry, the son of Mark Henry. A number of "WWE NXT" trainees who have not yet featured on TV will also be making the trip to Indianapolis, where they could potentially see some of "NXT's" biggest names compete, as Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, Jaida Parker, and Lash Legend have all been spotted in Indianapolis over the past few days, with all four of those ladies reportedly being considered for the women's Royal Rumble match.