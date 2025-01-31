Former TNA Champ Nic Nemeth Reacts To Jordynne Grace Signing With WWE

Following a six-year run with TNA Wrestling, Jordynne Grace is now a WWE Superstar, with WWE President Nick Khan reportedly acknowledging her signing at a Town Hall event this week. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth reacted to this development. In doing so, he also commended her for being a stellar ambassador for not only TNA, but professional wrestling as a whole.

"She crushed it, helped TNA be in the place where it is right now, won everything she could possibly win, did even more so, and now it's time for her to cross the line the other way. What an amazing moment," Nemeth said. "And here's a little piece that makes it extra cool for me. Nick Khan said something. I rarely hear him say anything that's like, not business behind the scenes or like, 'Hey, we're killing it. Hey, we made another 20 billion.' You're like, yeah, we totally understand. But when he says something like that, it really stands out to me.

"In a world where he didn't have to say anything, it could have been some intern sending out a tweet. It could have been anything, but it's like, hey, this guy that we now know that is associated with a lot of success with WWE is saying something great about her and they're excited that she's there, how awesome is that?"

Last year, Grace made her WWE in-ring debut by entering the Women's Royal Rumble match as the Knockouts Champion. Through WWE's partnership with TNA, she later reappeared as a challenger to NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez as well as a defending champion on "WWE NXT." From July until October 2024, Grace and Nemeth simultaneously served as the TNA Knockouts and World Champion, respectively.

