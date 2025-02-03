WWE's The Undertaker Reflects On Being Part Of Two Of The Biggest Events In Wrestling

Since signing with WWE in 1990, The Undertaker has been involved in a number of company milestones, with the latest coming as the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw." As noted on the "Six Feet Under" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer also took part in another significant event, that being the original "Raw" debut on USA Network, back in January 1993.

"I look back to how big and significant going to live TV was. Just think about that, because prior to January 1993, we taped everything. Only talent that you saw were talent in enhancement matches. You didn't see any main event kind of stuff that you started getting on live TV. So just think from how big that was for the wrestling industry to here we are 31 years later, to something that is just mind-blowing," Undertaker said.

"It's crazy. For me, the real icing on the cake is to actually be a part of both of those shows. So whatever happens in 31 more years, I don't think I'm going to be around for, so it was kind of cool to say that two of the biggest things that have happened in the wrestling industry, I was a part of. It's pretty cool."

On the red brand's inaugural episode, The Undertaker defeated Damien DeMento in singles action. Fast forward 32 years, he rode out to "Raw" on his motorcycle as the "American Badass," later striking a pose with the newly-crowned WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

"Raw" initially served as the replacement for "Prime Time Wrestling," which aired on USA from 1985 until 1993. Over time, it ascended into being WWE's flagship program, with "WWE SmackDown" as its main roster counterpart.

