Bully Ray Says The 'Sky's The Limit' For This WWE NXT Star

He may be just a little over two years into his career, but Oba Femi has become a favorite among many fans and has quickly risen to the top of "WWE NXT." WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray seems to agree, praising the NXT Champion on a recent episode of "Busted Open: After Dark."

"Sky's the limit for Oba. Total package to me, and I get to see Oba on a weekly basis now doing 'Busted Open: After Dark' from the [Performance Center]. I wanted to have Oba on 'Busted Open: After Dark,' but we had Oba on like two weeks ago on 'Busted Open.' I was impressed as all hell with some of the answers he gave," he said.

When considering what the future potentially holds on the main roster for Femi, Ray foresaw good things for him but was adamant about moving him up too quickly. He noted that it could spell disaster, especially if there are no creative plans in place, pointing out Femi's appearance on "The Grayson Waller Effect" this past Tuesday.

"You know, and as a matter of fact, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory said to Oba Femi basically what I was saying about Roxanne Perez a couple of months ago. They're like, 'Oh Oba, you're gonna go up there, you'll be there for six months, blah, blah, blah, you'll fizzle out because they won't have anything for you.'"

Femi is set to make his second-ever defense of the NXT Championship against Waller and Theory in a triple threat match at "NXT" Vengeance Day on February 15.

