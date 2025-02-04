Booker T Says This Future WWE Star Will Make The Biggest Impact In Last 30 Years

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has had his finger on the pulse of pro wrestling for some time with not only his Reality of Wrestling pro wrestling school, but also his work with "WWE NXT" in the commentary booth.

During an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker made a bold prediction about the potential future of pro wrestler Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga.

"Zilla Fatu? He's gonna be primed for the WWE when he gets there," Booker T said. "I just talked to him about WWE and making that move, and one thing about this kid, he's not, you know, in a rush or anything to make it. But trust me, when he makes it, he's going to make the biggest impact that you have seen from any young star to come along in this business perhaps in the last 30 years."

Booker T is perhaps the ideal person to assess Fatu's potential as he has tutored and worked with him at Reality of Wrestling.

Last year, Fatu opened up about his wrestling journey and how he's been trying to establish himself beyond just being seen as the son of Umaga. He stated that he plans to solidify himself in the business in 2025 and change the perception about Samoan wrestlers since he doesn't see himself as a powerhouse or high-flyer. Zilla additionally talked about how wrestling brings him closer to his father and briefly touched on his past and run-ins with the law.

