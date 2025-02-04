Hacksaw Jim Duggan Explains How Triple H Treats WWE Legends Differently

Over the decades, there have been several examples of wrestling veterans falling out with WWE due to how the promotion and former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon treated them. CM Punk was one of the most famous examples, but "The Second City Saint" has since mended bridges with WWE and is in his second spell with them.

According to pro wrestling legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, there's a noticeable difference between how McMahon treated veterans and how Triple H now approaches them, which he spoke about following his recent appearance on "Saturday Night's Main Event."

"I hadn't heard from WWE in probably 15 years," Duggan said during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio." "So, I got the call and I'm like, 203 area code? What the heck? They suing me for something? But I tell you, Triple H couldn't be more gracious."

Duggan then claimed that the legends had their own dressing rooms for the show and that Triple H had conversations with everyone there, and revealed that he was later invited to the Gorilla Position.

"[Triple H] came out, took pictures, talked about the new way they feel about legends over there, they appreciate what they've done; whole new outlook on legends," he said.

At 71, the veteran is unlikely to step back into the ring, with his last match coming in 2019. Duggan, whose final few matches in WWE came at the Royal Rumble, stated a few years ago that the 2009 Royal Rumble was one of his favorites.

