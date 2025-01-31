WWE's Logan Paul Set To Star In Reality Show On The Same Service That Streams AEW

Earlier this week, Logan Paul sent out a cryptic graphic of himself and his brother Jake (via X) alongside the caption "The moment you've waited a decade for... March 27 on [MAX]." Naturally, many fans assumed this post to be an indicator of an upcoming fight between the brothers. As revealed in a Warner Bros. Discovery press release, it was rather a teaser for a new reality series.

The series, titled "Paul American," will be a MAX original, with its premiere date set for Thursday, March 27. From there, the weekly series will chronicle the lives of Logan and Jake Paul across eight episodes up until its series finale, which is penciled in for May 15. Footage will show a mix of never-before-seen and archival content.

"Everyone thinks they know Jake and Logan Paul – they're the original superstars of influencer culture and built their brand on being unfiltered. But PAUL AMERICAN goes deeper," said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming. "This show uncovers a side of their relationships we've never seen, as brothers, sons, partners, as well as Logan's transition into fatherhood. It's a raw and unexpected look into their world."

Initially rising to fame on social media, both Logan and Jake have since expanded their brands to the sports world as well, with Jake venturing into professional boxing. Logan did the same while also joining professional wrestling as a WWE Superstar. In WWE, Logan has notably won the United States Championship; he's challenged for a world title on multiple occasions as well.

In addition to "Paul American," MAX is a home to All Elite Wrestling's weekly shows, "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," which simulcast on the streaming platform as well as TBS and TNT, respectively. AEW and WWE have been rival companies since the former's launching in 2019.