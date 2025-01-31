Bully Ray Jokingly Explains How WWE's JD McDonagh 'Had It Coming'

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day suffered a scary injury that led to his hospitalization after challenging for the WWE World Tag Team Championship. McDonagh punctured his lung and broke several ribs during a moonsault to the outside of the ring, but he managed to finish the bout before reportedly collapsing on his way to the back. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray did his best to inject some humor into the serious situation, now that it's been confirmed that McDonagh will be okay.

"He had it coming to him," Bully said. "You know what that p***k said to me before I made my entrance at WrestleMania 40 to be [a] special guest referee? 'Don't slip on the ropes.' You know what I did? Slipped on the ropes."

Bully blamed the younger wrestler for speaking the mishap into existence before confirming that he was joking. He then went over the injury in more detail and commended McDonagh for finishing the match after getting injured to such an extent.

"Get well soon, JD," Bully continued. "It definitely could've been a lot worse. Definitely."

As someone with a considerable amount of in-ring experience, Bully shared his belief that McDonagh avoided more severe injury by putting the brunt of the impact on the "meaty" part of his neck, rather than landing directly on his head. Still, as it stands now, McDonagh will likely be out of action for at least a few months.

