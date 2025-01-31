Mercedes Mone Includes WWE, AEW & NJPW PPV Matches In Top Five Title Defense Ranking

As her status as "Four Belts Mone" suggests, Mercedes Mone is no stranger to championship gold. Recently, Mone took a look back at her championship history, with her personal top five title defenses being unveiled in the "Mone Mag" newsletter.

Atop this list sits a history-making TBS Championship defense Kris Statlander from the 2024 AEW Full Gear event. By battling for over 19 minutes, Mone and Statlander set the record for the longest women's match in the entirety of AEW. The following month at AEW Worlds End, the two met again, this time eclipsing their previous match time by five minutes.

Behind Statlander, Mone ranks her bout with Hazuki from NJPW Strong Style Evolved as her second favorite title defense. This match saw Mone successfully raise up the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, and both women receive critical acclaim for their performances.

Elsewhere, Mone highlighted her SmackDown Women's Championship defense against "The Role Model" Bayley, which took place on the November 6, 2020 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Two weeks earlier, Mone (then known as Sasha Banks) won the respective title by defeating Bayley at WWE Hell In A Cell.

Rounding out Mone's top five are a pair of contests that occurred under the banner of NJPW. The first involves Mone putting her IWGP Women's Championship on the line against Hazuki and AZM in a triple-threat at the 2023 NJPW Sakura Genesis event. The other took place last year, with Mone successfully defending her NJPW STRONG Women's Championship against Momo Watanabe at NJPW Capital Collision.