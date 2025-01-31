Why Tommy Dreamer Says 2025 Is WWE's Most Stacked Men's Royal Rumble Match Ever

This years men's Royal Rumble is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable matches at the event in recent memory. Participants such as CM Punk, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins have quickly emerged as favorites, but with the amount of possible surprise returns, trying to determine who will punch their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania has become increasingly more difficult. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer provided his thoughts on the strength of competitors heading into tomorrow's event, and also reflected on the 2008 Royal Rumble, which he believes is the best Rumble match ever.

"I think this is the most stacked men's Royal Rumble I've ever seen with the amount of participants already announced, I mean it's a mega, mega Royal Rumble. Could beat the greatest Royal Rumble of all time ... I feel the greatest Royal Rumble was the one at Madison Square Garden that I was in, not because I was in it, I just thought that was the best Royal Rumble where John Cena returned ... that one, just for surprises, the reactions, like everybody that was in it, I mean that also had Piper and Snuka return to the Garden."

Dreamer believes there will only be two or three surprise entrants in the men's Rumble, but could see more opportunity for unexpected appearances on the women's side. He also would love to see TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in the Rumble, and feels that Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton are two other options as potential shocking returns.

