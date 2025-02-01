Chelsea Green Retains WWE Women's US Title By Getting Disqualified On Smackdown

While the Royal Rumble is just around the corner, Michin looked to secure her first title in WWE on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," when she challenged heated rival Chelsea Green once again for her Women's United States Championship. Michin may have had the number games figured out with her new ally in B-Fab, but a kendo stick proved to be the match's great equalizer as Green disqualified herself into a title retention.

The match's beginnings were nothing short of aggressive, with Green sending Michin into the mat and Michin attempting two roll-up pins before they even performed the traditional wrestling lock-up. The contest was a push-and-pull effort from both women thereafter, with each woman quickly answering to their opponent's offense with a move of her own.

Tensions were at a match high when Michin landed an Eat Defeat onto Green, but Piper Niven's quick interference allowed for Green to escape a pin attempt. Niven answered for her actions shortly thereafter when she was leveled by B-Fab, but the ringside chaos allowed for Green to sneak away to grab the kendo stick from Michin's entrance. Green struck at her opponent ruthlessly, officially losing the match via disqualification whilst retaining her Women's United States Championship.

Despite the loss and kendo stick battering, Michin was not grounded for long, as she snatched her signature weapon back from Green. Before Michin could return the favor, however, Green and Niven fled up the ramp and into the back. This is Michin's third loss to Green on record, with the most recent one occurring on the January 10 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Green is set to continue her inaugural reign with the Women's United States Championship, which currently clocks in at just around fifty days.

Green will be carrying her title into the Women's Royal Rumble, having declared for Saturday's match just before her title defense. Michin has yet to declare.