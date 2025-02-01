Damian Priest, Jacob Fatu & Others Announce Entry Into 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Matches

The fields for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches continued to fill out on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, the day before the big event, with multiple names added to both matches. New "SmackDown" member Damian Priest declared for the match in an in-ring promo, when he was interrupted by Jacob Fatu, who will also be in the match. Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar also announced he would be competing, telling the Motor City Machine Guns backstage that he would have to "win the whole thing" to get a title shot.

Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green declared for the Rumble in a backstage segment before her title match with Michin. It was revealed in a graphic shown on the broadcast that Green's "Secret Her-Vice" Piper Niven will also be in the match. Two other women declared for the match around WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton's promo, with Zelina Vega confronting her backstage, and Candice LeRae interrupting the champion in the ring.

As of this writing, 18 men have been announced for the Royal Rumble out of the 30 competitors in the match. On the women's side, just 14 competitors have been announced.