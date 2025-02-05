WWE Star Natalya Names NXT Talent She Wants To Work With

Natalya Neidhart is the longest-tenured woman on the WWE roster, having been signed with the company for nearly 20 years. In that time, women's wrestling has changed a great deal, and Natalya has played an important role in that shift. That doesn't mean the veteran performer isn't still looking towards the future, however. During a recent appearance on the Toronto Sun's "No Holds Barred," Natalya named a member of the WWE NXT roster that she'd like to step into the ring with.

"Kelani Jordan — she was a gymnast and she all of a sudden got hired by WWE," Natalya said. "She's somebody that I want to work with. She's got such a great attitude. She loves what she does, she's committed, she wants to be a student of the game, she wants to learn everything about what she's doing. She wants to be inventive, and creative, and I love that."

Natalya complimented the division as a whole, with a specific focus on NXT and the work that Shawn Michaels is doing on the brand. She said that Michaels features women on the show in a way that's "refreshing," with fully-fledged storylines helping the younger talent find their footing and gain traction with fans. Because of the great depth that Natalya sees in the division today, the longtime WWE star jokingly said she was going to pitch the company on the idea of a 50-women Royal Rumble match.

"We have the greatest women's division, across the board, from NXT to 'SmackDown' and 'Raw,'" Natalya stated. "It's the strongest it's ever been."

