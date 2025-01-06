Former World Champion Celebrates 18 Uninterrupted Years Under Full-Time WWE Contract

One of the longest-serving stars of the current WWE roster, Natalya, has celebrated her 18th year with the company with a touching post.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion commemorated her landmark with a post on social media, where she thanked fans and recognized the privilege of wrestling against numerous different stars.

"Today marks 18 years since I signed my first @wwe contract. 18 uninterrupted years of wrestling full time for @wwe . Being able to compete in the ring with over 65 different women, who have each made me a better wrestler in their own unique way. Every match and moment has been a chance to learn, grow and to connect with all of you. I couldn't have asked for a better story.❤️"

Today marks 18 years since I signed my first @wwe contract. 18 uninterrupted years of wrestling full time for @wwe. Being able to compete in the ring with over 65 different women, who have each made me a better wrestler in their own unique way. Every match and moment has been a... pic.twitter.com/glH5jqLP8o — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 4, 2025

Various wrestlers and wrestling personalities congratulated her on her achievement under her post on X, which includes the likes of Charlotte Flair, Nic Nemeth, and Veda Scott, while Bayley stated that Natalya's achievement was "insane." The "WWE Raw," who claims to have been in the ring for nearly 2000 matches, also said that she is yet to have her best match, exemplifying her commitment to pro wrestling.

Natalya, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart, and the niece of Bret and Owen Hart, began her pro wrestling career in the independent circuit before joining WWE's developmental program in 2007, and debuting a year later. She has played a great role in the growth of women's wrestling in WWE, with many crediting her for helping shape the careers of WWE stars. Despite wrestling in WWE for nearly two decades, Natalya isn't thinking of retiring anytime soon and it seems like her future will continue to be intertwined with WWE as she signed an extension to her deal last year.