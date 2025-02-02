Stephanie McMahon Explains WWE's Ethos As A Company
Along with being involved with WWE from a business standpoint, former Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has been heavily involved with several charitable organizations, such as Ad Council, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation. WWE has been no stranger to using its global platform to help those who are less fortunate, and McMahon has always been at the forefront of hosting events and funding businesses to assist those in need. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," McMahon went into detail about WWE's beliefs and goals, especially from a charitable point of view.
"It's all about our fans and it is all about giving back. I mean, that's been a part of the ethos of WWE from the very beginning; we were one of the first partners of [the] Make-A-Wish Foundation over 30 years ago, and our talent were the most requested wishes out of anybody, and that's really how the relationship started and it's like, of course, yes, of course bring this child. Yes, we want to make this wish come true. What more can we do?"
McMahon explained that WWE's contributions to the Make-A-Wish Foundation eventually helped evolve their partnership with the Special Olympics and many other organizations. She then went into detail about one of WWE's yearly campaigns, Connor's Cure, centered around a WWE fan named Connor Michalek, who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of nine years old.
"Connor's Cure was founded because of a little boy named Connor Michalek who was impossible not to fall in love with ... His dad told me, he said, 'You know, you guys aren't supposed to be back in Pittsburgh until the summer,' and this was Royal Rumble and he said, 'And the doctors say that Connor is not going to make it,' and I just couldn't get over that."
Stephanie McMahon's personal connection with Connor Michalek
Stephanie McMahon went more into detail about her relationship with Connor Michalek, feeling like she always had a special connection with him. She eventually gave Michalek and his dad tickets to WWE WreslteMania 30 in order to give them an experience to remember together.
"When I said goodbye to Connor, I gave him a little kiss on his cheek and I'll never forget how soft his cheek was, and then he turned around and he looked at me, and I know this sounds crazy but I swear our souls touched ... We invited him to WrestleMania and we were thinking give him something to hang on for and it worked because hope is really important and hope really does matter."
McMahon also reflected on doctors not approving of Michalek going to WrestleMania due to his health, advising that he should avoid traveling. However, Connor's dad was determined to make sure his son got to experience "The Showcase of the Immortals."
"They said this will be a disaster, don't travel. His dad did it anyway and he said it was like he had his little boy back ... then his hero Daniel Bryan ultimately wins it all at Wrestlemania and Daniel Bryan came over to him with the championship and said, 'You did this and you have to continue your fight.'"
Michalek passed away three weeks after WrestleMania 30, with McMahon revealing that he died in his dad's arms on April 25, 2014. She also explained that WWE has raised millions of dollars for children suffering from cancer, and that she remains determined to raise money and be involved in a number of different campaigns outside the company.
