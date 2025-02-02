Stephanie McMahon Explains WWE's Ethos As A Company

Along with being involved with WWE from a business standpoint, former Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has been heavily involved with several charitable organizations, such as Ad Council, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation. WWE has been no stranger to using its global platform to help those who are less fortunate, and McMahon has always been at the forefront of hosting events and funding businesses to assist those in need. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," McMahon went into detail about WWE's beliefs and goals, especially from a charitable point of view.

"It's all about our fans and it is all about giving back. I mean, that's been a part of the ethos of WWE from the very beginning; we were one of the first partners of [the] Make-A-Wish Foundation over 30 years ago, and our talent were the most requested wishes out of anybody, and that's really how the relationship started and it's like, of course, yes, of course bring this child. Yes, we want to make this wish come true. What more can we do?"

McMahon explained that WWE's contributions to the Make-A-Wish Foundation eventually helped evolve their partnership with the Special Olympics and many other organizations. She then went into detail about one of WWE's yearly campaigns, Connor's Cure, centered around a WWE fan named Connor Michalek, who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of nine years old.

"Connor's Cure was founded because of a little boy named Connor Michalek who was impossible not to fall in love with ... His dad told me, he said, 'You know, you guys aren't supposed to be back in Pittsburgh until the summer,' and this was Royal Rumble and he said, 'And the doctors say that Connor is not going to make it,' and I just couldn't get over that."