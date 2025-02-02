WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Biggest Winners & Losers

The 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, IN was a wonderful night to be Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair. The "Yeet" merchant and "The Queen" punched their tickets to WrestleMania 41 by winning the titular battle royals. You can read more about the crazy happenings on our results page.

The show had many ups and downs, as discussed in the "Loved and Hated" column, but now it's time to break down who really won and who really lost on Saturday. As I said, results will tell you the actual -well- results of the show, but this is more to break down who came out looking good, even in defeat, and who came out looking bad, even in glorious victory.

Sometimes winning on the show will amount to winning in this piece, as Jey Uso has a strong case for the night's biggest winner. But sometimes winning will be an albatross, like it will for DIY. Without further ado, the winners and the losers from the 2025 Royal Rumble.