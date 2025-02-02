WWE Royal Rumble 2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While the Women's Royal Rumble was controversial (woo!), one woman bested all the odds to become a shocking runner-up. Former two-time "NXT" Women's Champion and "NXT" mainstay Roxanne Perez entered the Royal Rumble at the number three spot, and outlasted 28 women to break current rival Bayley's record as the woman to conduct the longest performance in a Royal Rumble match, with Perez's official time clocking in at one hour and seven minutes.

Perez has been at the top of "NXT" for a long time. After coming over to WWE from Ring of Honor, "The Prodigy" has proved that she is exactly who she says she is: a prodigy. Perez boasts two "NXT" Women's Championship reigns, one "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship reign alongside Cora Jade, and a whole catalogue of acclaimed premium live event matches, all at the tender age of twenty three. Perez has proven time and time again that she is the girl to beat in "NXT," but even when she is as good as she is, you can't help but wonder if she is a big fish in a small pond.

Perez's previous Royal Rumble appearances have been cute, but her performance in Saturday's Rumble match was phenomenal. Not only was she able to keep up with former champions IYO SKY (who many consider to be one of the best wrestlers in the world) and Liv Morgan (someone who has improved immensely to stay at the top of WWE's female roster) at the beginning of the match, but she was able to partake in a comedic beat alongside Chelsea Green, when Green grabbed a fistful of Perez' hair to use her as a human weapon. Perez has proven she can hang with the upper echelon of WWE's both serious and comedic performers, even in her young age. Sure, there were times that Perez was absent from the fight, or when she was at the receiving end of offense. Nobody ever truly dominates any multiperson match from start to finish; much less a Rumble. So, when she was on screen, Perez showed out.

What I was most impressed with was her ability to bridge the gap between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax's in-ring abilities. Perez was, shockingly, one of the final three women left in the Royal Rumble after Jax eliminated entrant thirty and surprise return Nikki Bella. While Jax has improved immensely, she doesn't have the in-ring chops that Flair admittedly does. Perez was a good bridge between Jax's up-and-coming skills and Flair's years of experience. Flair is nearly twice Perez's age, and "The Queen" has four years of in-ring experience on Perez. To even hold a candle to Flair at Perez's life stage is incredible, but to be able to keep up with her so well that you are the runner-up to a record-setting two-time Royal Rumble winner is a whole other deal.

Is this a love letter to Perez? Yeah. Given what she was able to accomplish in tonight's Rumble, though, she deserves it.

