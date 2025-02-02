Jey Uso Divulges What John Cena Said To Him Following WWE Royal Rumble Win

In a surprising moment, Jey Uso eliminated match-favorite John Cena in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble to earn himself a title shot of his choosing at WWE WrestleMania 41. Before his celebratory fireworks set off, Uso then shared a hug with the 16-time world champion in the ring. At the same time, Cena issued a congratulatory message, which Uso has since revealed the contents of.

"[That moment was] emotional. I'm in there face-to-face with the crowd going crazy. It is crazy, but because I can't hear nobody but him," Uso noted at the Royal Rumble post-show press conference. "[Cena said] 'Before we start getting to rocking, I'm happy for you, Uce.' I enjoy the little real things that happened in there that slide through. I take it to heart. I never would've thought it would be John Cena and me, the final two. His ass almost got me twice in there, but glad though. I'm very glad it was John Cena."

With his Royal Rumble win, Uso now looks ahead to WrestleMania 41, with two glaring title match possibilities. On one hand, he could challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, whom he recently fell to at Saturday Night's Main Event. He could also select his former tag partner, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, though Rhodes' in-ring status is currently up in the air.

For Cena, this year marked his final Royal Rumble appearance, as he plans to retire at the end of 2025. Luckily for WWE fans, he still has about three dozen more dates left on his closing tour.

