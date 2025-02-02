AJ Styles Addresses WWE Royal Rumble Return, Elimination By Logan Paul

Last night, AJ Styles returned in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble to the familiar tune of "Phenomenal," the same song he introduced nine years earlier in his official WWE debut at the same titular event. Afterward, he joined WWE's Cathy Kelley to further discuss the full-circle nature of his Royal Rumble comeback.

"Did you notice that I wore the same gear too? Pretty much the same colors, everything," Styles said. "[It's] almost the same experience with the fans, the WWE Universe. It's been a minute because I've been hurt and I'm back, but man, that feeling that you get when you walk down that aisle and thousands of people are screaming, oh, I don't know if it gets any better than that. Does it get much better than that? I don't think so. It's why I'm still doing this."

Prior to the February 1 premium live event, WWE fans last saw Styles on the October 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where he sustained an injury while wrestling Carmelo Hayes. The veteran performer later revealed it as a Lisfranc injury, which affects the ligaments and bones in the midfoot.

During his Royal Rumble outing, Styles eliminated his former rival LA Knight from the competition. Moments later, he found himself removed from the match as well, courtesy of Logan Paul.

"I'll never live that down, getting eliminated by Logan Paul," Styles said. "... I got out there and I did what I needed to do. I stayed long there. I was in there with the big dogs and I held my ground. Unfortunately, I didn't see the one (Paul) coming behind me who apparently jumped on the table, scaffold his way back over to the steps, and caught me off guard. But this is the WWE, you will lose. You will win. Accept it. Move on. Next big thing."

There is no word on whether Styles will return to "SmackDown," or move over to the "WWE Raw" brand as a last-minute selection in the transfer window.