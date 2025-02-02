Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston Reacts To Being Left Out Of Men's Royal Rumble Match

The 2025 men's Royal Rumble match saw a lot of memorable moments unfold. The surprise appearance of TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, AJ Styles returning from injury, and of course, Jey Uso eliminating John Cena to win the entire match. However, one of the staples of the match in recent years has been former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, but in 2025 he was absent from the match, and judging by what he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), he was not happy about it.

Including the Greatest Royal Rumble that took place in 2018, Kingston had been in 16 Rumble matches between 2009 and 2024, only missing the 2021 match due to injury. This total was the second highest amount of Rumble entries in history behind Glen Jacobs with 20 matches as both Kane and Issac Yankem DDS, but Kingston now has to share second place with The Miz as his participation in the 2025 match also takes him onto 16 Rumble matches. Kingston had also become known for escaping elimination in bizarre and creative ways, and that still happened in the 2025 edition, but it was Logan Paul performing the stunt as he jumped from the apron to the announce table and around the ringside area to avoid elimination.

With all of that said, had Kingston entered the match, it's not as if he would have gotten a positive reaction from the fans as both he and Xavier Woods have garnered massive backlash from WWE fans. This is due to their betrayal of Big E in December 2024, where Kingston and Woods strengthened their bond as a tag team after coming to the conclusion that Big E, who had been out of action for nearly three years due to a broken neck, had abandoned them and The New Day as a group.