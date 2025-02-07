CM Punk Details Reaction To Getting Injured At The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

CM Punk will have better memories of this year's WWE Royal Rumble match compared to last. Although he was the third runner-up this year, last year's runner-up result was overshadowed by the tricep injury he suffered during the match.

When looking back on the 2024 Royal Rumble match for "WWE Playback," CM Punk went into more detail about his injury.

"My world comes crashing down. Instantly I knew I tore my tricep. There was about a silver dollar hole in my tricep that I instantly sunk two fingers into so I knew it was gone," Punk somberly recalled. "It was the opposite of what I wanted to have happen, happen. So, now I'm dealing with all kinds of fun emotions."

Punk suffered the injury while on the receiving end of Drew McIntyre's Future Shock DDT. McIntyre, who also featured on the 2024 Rumble re-watch, understood the worry Punk went through as he has gone through someone similar, explaining how one hopes that it is just a stinger. The Scotsman, though, still did not have any sympathy for Punk.

"What I'm dealing with now in my head is thinking, 'Even if I win this, I'm not sure it's gonna matter because I feel like I'm gonna need a surgery anyway.' So it's kind of deflating. Like, I'm still gonna do everything I can to win, but I'm trying to manage my emotions and my expectations," Punk continued. "I don't know if I would change anything. I don't know if it makes any sense to say I wish I never got hurt, I wish I won the Royal Rumble, I don't know. You're only given one chance, you always gotta make everything count and I think even the bad stuff I made count."

