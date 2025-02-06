WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Ponders Idea Of Retirement Tour á La John Cena

WWE legend The Undertaker has reflected on whether he could have done a retirement tour like John Cena is doing for his final year in WWE. The 2025 Royal Rumble event saw the beginning of the end of Cena's WWE career, where he finished as the runner-up in his last Rumble match.

While the likes of Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels bid farewell to their careers with a solitary match, Cena's fits further in line with that of Sting's swansong in 2024, announcing his retirement ahead of time and thus having a long farewell tour. Undertaker's retirement was slightly different, as he wrestled AJ Styles at WrestleMania in 2020, and announced his retirement later that year at Survivor Series.

"You know, usually you don't get to plan out your farewell tour," Undertaker said on "Six Feet Under." "But it's a cool way for somebody that meant so much to the business to go out and give that many opportunities for people to see him live. I think it may probably be the way of the future for wrestlers, how they go out."

When asked whether he could have done a final run in the same way, 'Taker reasoned that it might have made the process of retiring harder for him. He feels he wouldn't have been able to interact with fans like Cena due to the restrictive nature of his character.

"I think it would have made it harder on me," he laughed. "You sit back now, hindsight being 20/20, it would have been cool. But I don't know that you can do it with my character. I mean, what am I going to do? I can't embrace the crowd, I couldn't do any of those things."