WWE's Seth Rollins Teases Project Related To One Of His Favorite Sports Teams

Seth Rollins may be one of WWE's biggest stars, but outside the ring, he's just a die-hard Chicago Bears fan. Growing up in Davenport, Iowa, Rollins has supported the Bears his entire life, and even got the opportunity to make a cameo in the team's schedule release video last year. Now, he's looking to take that passion to the next level with a potential new project.

Speaking on SI Media, Rollins revealed that he's working on launching a Bears-related podcast. However, balancing WWE's demanding schedule with his personal life has made it difficult to get off the ground.

"Keep your eyes open, we're working on it. The problem is just getting it off the ground, just getting something going, getting something I'm happy with. I do have very little bandwidth, considering WWE is a year-long endeavor; it takes up a lot of my time. Being a dad too, that takes up some time. Those are priorities number one and two."

With his clear passion for football, Rollins was also asked whether he'd consider a career in sports media once his wrestling days are over. While he cherishes family time, he admitted he has big aspirations in the broadcasting world.

"Family life rules, man. I have a great time when it's just me and the girls. I love just chilling and hanging out and taking the kid to all of her little activities," Rollins said. "But I would also like to kick Tom Brady out of the booth and take his spot. ... My dream is to sit in the booth and call a Bears game. I would love to do color for one of those games."

For now, Rollins remains locked into the WWE grind, and with WrestleMania season heating up, he appears to be heading toward a major showdown with Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

