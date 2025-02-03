Ex-WWE Star Calls Chad Gable 'One Of The Most Disciplined Individuals' He's Worked With

Since Triple H took over as the head of WWE creative in 2022, Chad Gable has become one of the company's most relied-upon in-ring wrestlers, and has proven to be useful when elevating other talent. Gable has also remained in tremendous shape throughout his career on the main roster, which has allowed him to continue to showcase his high-flying and technical wrestling ability. The three-time WWE Tag Team Champion has now been with the company for over 10 years, and one of his former colleagues has commented on his work ethic.

TNA color commentator Matthew Rehwoldt, formally known as Aiden English in WWE, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and provided his thoughts on Gable during the Royal Rumble this past weekend. He xplained that the leader of American Made is one of the most well-regulated individuals he has ever worked with, while also praising him as a person.

"Gable — Good man, good dad, good husband... and one of the most disciplined individuals I've ever had the pleasure of working and traveling with! Best shape of my life was when I was traveling and working out with him.

Gable has also received praise for his work over the last few years from those in WWE. Producer Brian "Road Dogg" James called Gable the "real John Cena" because of his hard work and genuine personality off-screen. WWE Hall Of Famer JBL recently referred to Gable as "God's gift of wrestling" and praised him for his match against former AEW star Penta, who debuted last month on "WWE Raw."