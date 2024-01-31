Road Dogg Assesses Chad Gable's 'Resurgence' In WWE

In the latter half of 2023, WWE star Chad Gable of Alpha Academy began picking up steam as a singles wrestler, most notably during his feud against GUNTHER. It's safe to say that Gable has come a long way from the days when he was referred to as Shorty G. Speaking on his podcast, "Oh, You Didn't Know," WWE producer Brian "Road Dogg" James revealed what he thinks of Gable.

"Chad Gable, to me, is in his prime," James said. "[The] resurgence of his wrestling ability [happened during] the storyline with GUNTHER and for the Intercontinental Championship. Man, [it] just reminded me personally of what a hell of an athlete and a model American that Chad Gable is."

In addition to complimenting his in-ring abilities and athleticism, James also said that he considers Gable an excellent person and employee. The WWE Hall of Famer then compared Gable to one of WWE's biggest stars in a manner that may surprise some.

"He might be the real John Cena," James continued. "I don't know. He's just a really good guy, and he really works hard."

Since he feuded with GUNTHER, it would be fair to say that Gable's momentum has slowed. In his only match of 2024 so far, taking place on the January 22 edition of "WWE Raw," Gable suffered a loss to Ivar of the Viking Raiders — another tag competitor building up his singles resume. However, the loss doesn't mean big things aren't in store for Gable going forward, as he seems to have both WWE fans and backstage officials behind him.