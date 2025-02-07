Danhausen Names Two WWE And AEW Alumni Who Inspired His Style

Danhausen has one of the most distinctive personas in professional wrestling today. With his eerie face paint, eccentric mannerisms, and offbeat sense of humor, he has carved out a niche unlike anyone else. But while his character feels entirely unique, Danhausen has drawn inspiration from some of wrestling's most entertaining performers.

Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Danhausen revealed that two legends heavily influenced his style, including William Regal. Regal's blend of comedy and technical wrestling left a lasting impact on a young Danhausen.

"I wish I would've been able to do more with him on screen," Danhausen said. "He's one of the best comedic wrestlers, like wherever he was. Like all of that stuff with Tajiri was funny, he was just making faces constantly. The match with the Big Show that I see the clip all the time now where he hits him with the brass knuckles and the Big Show falls back and then falls on him."

Another major influence was Christian Cage, who Danhausen believes mastered the balance between comedy and credibility. "I was in the gym and Christian walked in," Danhausen recalled. "And I was like ... you were a great comedic heel who also could just win matches. I think that's the key, like you have to be taken seriously when it's time to be taken seriously. But like, he was tag team champions while putting on giant sunglasses and hats and kazoos and doing five-second poses. But he was also a legitimate tag team champion at the time."

Danhausen continues to blend humor with in-ring ability, much like the legends who inspired him. He recently got candid about his notable absence from AEW television, and shared the news that he and his wife are expecting their first child together.

