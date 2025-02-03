Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows React To Announcement Of WWE-TNA Deal

TNA Wrestling stars like Joe Hendry and The Rascals have become stalwarts of "WWE NXT," with TNA Champion Hendry even appearing in this weekend's Royal Rumble event. The partnership between WWE and TNA was extended at the start of this year, and on the latest "Talk N' Shop," former TNA World Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows said that they saw it coming.

"It's not that much of a surprise at all," Anderson said. His partner was also not shocked, especially considering the pair's history outside of WWE.

"I was kinda surprised by the announcement but I think they had to make it official," Gallows said, noting how important it can be to outline partnerships between promotions like this. "Partnerships...were never a thing really for years and years...It came back and we were a big part of that."

Gallows remembered the WWE/WCW Invasion, and how disappointing it was to not have full access to the WCW roster.

"Any opportunity for anyone to work for the WWE, take it," Anderson said, with Gallows saying young "NXT" talent should learn from TNA Wrestling since it's so different backstage and audience-wise.

"It's pretty genius on our boss Triple H's part to open these floodgates and allow all this crossover," Gallows said.

Gallows and Anderson left WWE in 2020 and then went to TNA Wrestling (then Impact Wrestling) and returned to NJPW. During the pair's time in NJPW, they were re-signed by WWE, while Anderson was in the midst of being NEVER Openweight Champion. Anderson lost the title to Tama Tonga in 2023, before joining back with WWE full-time.

Former TNA star Jordynne Grace made many appearances during the partnership, even challenging for the NXT Women's Championship, but she is now a WWE Superstar, making her debut as a signed star at this weekend's Royal Rumble.