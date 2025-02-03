Nic Nemeth Discusses AEW Champ Jon Moxley's Descent Into Paranoia

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders have been running rampant over AEW since the fall, when Moxley took the AEW World Championship from Bryan Danielson, and ended his full-time career in the process. At times, however, fans and pundits have been left a little confused over what Moxley and the Death Riders' motivations were, something that AEW attempted to clear up last week when the group appeared on "Close Up with Renee Paquette," giving a look at their goals and ambitions.

The interview certainly did the trick for former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth. Reviewing "AEW Dynamite" on "Busted Open Radio" last Thursday morning, Nemeth applauded the segment for giving more insight into the mindset of the Death Rider's, and Moxley in particular. He also saw it as a sign of Moxley's character descending even further into a realm of paranoia.

"This was the first time in a little while that I went 'Okay, great,'" Nemeth said. "'There's another step here. It's not just bad guys, and they're going to ruin everything, and when the title is on the line, or some guy they don't like, they all just hit the ring, blah blah blah.

"There is some madness slowly appearing in front of our face, and I really feel like last night's words from Moxley were like giving you this 'I have this beautiful plan. It's 100 pages.' And it's just in his brain. 'I need to be champion for forever and I have to do whatever it takes. And if I have to have an army of me in white t-shirts behind me, I'll have it.' And I think he's slowly becoming deranged and paranoid. And it's really awesome and subtle. And it takes time, if we give it time."

