Mark Henry Details Rikishi's Emotional Reaction To Son Jey Uso's WWE Royal Rumble Win

Jey Uso's victory in the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match was a landmark moment in his career, earning him a shot at the main event of WrestleMania 41. For his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, it was an equally emotional night.

Rikishi has been a mentor to many wrestlers over the years, including his longtime friend Mark Henry, who witnessed his reaction firsthand. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Henry revealed that he watched the Royal Rumble with Rikishi, and saw just how much the win meant to him.

"I got to watch it with Rikishi. He was there for WrestleCon, just like I was," Henry said. "We watched that, and I got to see Rikishi cry. I got to hang out and hug Ken Anderson and Buff Bagwell and all the crew of guys, Chavo Guerrero, like we were all in the same hotel, and we watched it together. Man, it was emotional [like] when Kofi Kingston won [the Elimination Chamber] and went to WrestleMania and won, we were there when he won at WrestleMania. It was the same identical feel."

Henry described the overwhelming joy Rikishi felt, comparing his excitement to that of a passionate fan.

"He was screaming like a kid, like a fan, like I would've been," Henry said. "I remember the days when Jimmy and Jey were just his sons ... to be able to sit there with him and enjoy that moment and to hug him and be like, man, congratulations. Like, it was an unbelievable weekend for me. You know I'm a softie, I'm crying too."

Jey Uso has the chance to become a world champion for the first time at WrestleMania 41 and is eager to prove to his doubters that he deserves this opportunity.

