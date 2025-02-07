WWE Star Roman Reigns Addresses Sami Zayn & The Bloodline

Sami Zayn's inclusion in The Bloodline, when Roman Reigns was dominating WWE, was a swerve few fans saw coming. Zayn received widespread praise for the segments in which he was involved in as he added a humorous touch.

In an interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Reigns looked back on Zayn's initial pairing with The Bloodline and explained why he became the "Honorary Uce." The former WWE Champion stated that pro wrestling is difficult enough when working with trained professionals, but is impressive when working with celebrities, as Zayn did with celebrities like Johnny Knoxville.

"I'll take full responsibility for Sami. You know, he was doing whatever he was doing with Jackass and all of them, and I just admired the work 'cause it's not easy to do what we do when you're across from a veteran professional," Reigns said. "I just saw that he's completely different from what we were doing. We were extremely successful, we were all champions at the time, and to me, I just was like, 'Man, that's a personality that I can really bounce off.'"

Reigns believed that he could elevate Zayn by bringing him into The Bloodline, highlighting how Zayn had plenty of experience in the business to make it work.

"I knew that he had not only, you know, the talent, but the experience to be able to work in the main event, and I was right," he said. "Sami is such a special performer and such a pain in the a** to deal with sometimes that you just gotta, you know ... but that's because he cares."

Zayn's run with The Bloodline ended on a sour note after he and Reigns clashed, but the "Honorary Uce" was allowed to join the faction again, temporarily, during Survivor Series: WarGames last year.

