Sami Zayn Gets Candid About His Bloodline Future Following WWE Survivor Series

WWE star Sami Zayn returned to the Bloodline story on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames, and he has discussed the future of the story in WWE.

Zayn, in the post-Survivor Series: WarGames press conference, compared The Bloodline storyline to his long story with Kevin Owens, which stretches way back before the duo even joined WWE. He believes that the members involved in the Bloodline story can always get back to it regardless of the other stories that they're involved in WWE.

"I think the Bloodline thing, because of the length of time, for how long it's gone on now, and the level of fan investment over the last few years, I feel like the closest thing I can compare to is like my story with Kevin Owens, for example, wherein it's sort of a story that's always going to be there," said Zayn. "Even if we all sort of drift in different directions, it's become this thing where you can always just float back to the mothership, you know, much like me and Kevin have been telling a story for over 20 years, and somehow we always find each other in our crosshairs."

While he did not have a definitive answer as to where the story would go next, he promised that it would continue, revealing that it's not the end of the road for that storyline at the moment.

"It's definitely not the end," declared Zayn.

The Bloodline storyline is currently being played out on "WWE SmackDown" while Zayn is currently on "WWE Raw." However, WWE has shown that they can move stars between the two brands which means that he could be involved in the storyline once again in the future. With the looming return of The Rock and CM Punk being added to the mix, there are a lot of options for WWE with the popular storyline in the future, where Zayn could still play an important part.