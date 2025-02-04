Mark Henry Extols This WWE Star's Royal Rumble Performance As Star Of The Event

This past Saturday, the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble took place, with dozens of wrestlers all vying to distinguish themselves from the pack. In addition to Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, there were a few others who had prominent showings in the two Rumble matches, with "Busted Open Radio" co-hosts Mark Henry and Bully Ray giving props to Jacob Fatu in particular.

"To have Jacob Fatu go face-to-face with six guys that he can go and work with, and did you notice — every time Jacob went face-to-face with somebody, the crowd went, 'Oh!'" Henry said. "Jacob was the star of the Rumble until the last six guys."

Bully agreed with Henry's take, calling Fatu "the real deal" and proclaiming that his Royal Rumble performance showed that he truly belongs on the WWE main roster, going up against the company's top stars. One of Bully's favorite moments featured Fatu staring down his cousin, Roman Reigns, further hinting at a future battle between the two Samoans.

"Never once did I get the feeling that Jacob Fatu was backing down or intimidated," Bully said. "I saw a look in Jacob Fatu's eyes that said, 'If you give me just an inch, I'm going to go for your jugular, Roman.' And I loved it. That is how you make stars."

According to Bully, "presence" is the main thing required to build a true star in pro wrestling, and Fatu has what it takes and then some. On top of that, being around stars like Reigns can be a significant help, and the moment served as one of the highlights of the match for the radio host.

