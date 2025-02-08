Cody Rhodes Believes His Former WWE Rival Is Getting Better Looking With Age

The feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is one that has defined the modern era of WWE, with the two men having main evented back-to-back WrestleManias against each other. Not only does Rhodes have a huge amount of respect for Reigns as a performer, but during a recent interview with Theonmona, he admitted that The Tribal Chief is only getting more handsome by the day.

"Take a look at Roman, he's getting better looking as he gets older," said Rhodes. "He's carved out a great schedule which, I never make fun of his schedule because he already did this schedule for years...He earned it." Rhodes was then asked if he feels like some people have already forgotten all of the hard work Reigns put in during his four year reign atop of WWE, something he understands given the mindset of people in wrestling, but that doesn't take anything away from what Reigns has done.

"Wrestling, all of us, wrestlers and wrestling fans we're very much 'what have you done for me lately?' and 'what have you done for me lately?' kind of sometimes, you can rewrote what the narrative was, but an absolutely unbelievable champion. I had referred to him often as the biggest star of our generation, and I like to challenge that and I've said if that's the case with him, I'd like to be the star of our generation that does the most for our industry." Rhodes rounded off by saying that those two titles go hand-in-hand, it just so happens that those two people also bump in to one another. However, Rhodes still refuses to say anything bad about Reigns, and acknowledged him as a real Tribal Chief.

