Dave Meltzer Shares Matchups & Other WWE WrestleMania 41 Expectations

The card for WrestleMania 41 seems more unpredictable than ever following the Royal Rumble, but Dave Meltzer has revealed which matches he believes WWE has penciled in for the event. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer not only predicted three key matchups for WreslteMania, but also revealed which WWE icon will likely miss the show.

"You can really look at this WrestleMania thing and you can see I mean GUNTHER and Jey, Cena and Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn. Probably something to do with Seth, Roman Reigns for sure, maybe Punk involved in that as well ... there's no Dwayne in the mix and there's no talk of Dwayne or anything like that." Meltzer added that he expects The Rock to be involved at WrestleMania 41 in some capacity, but doubts he will engage on a physical level. He also touched on "The Great One's" Bad Blood appearance, when he angrily showed up after Rhodes and Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, which now seems pointless knowing he might be absent from WrestleMania.

"Someone had brought up to me in a very negative term what he did, and I go why negative? He's gonna wrestle Cody at WrestleMania and its like well guess what? He ain't gonna wrestle Cody at WrestleMania, he ain't gonna wrestle at WrestleMania. And I go what? Brad Slater and Dwayne both told the company that he's not going to wrestle at WrestleMania, so why do this run-in?" Meltzer believes that if Rock didn't have to complete other projects outside WWE, he would likely be involved at WrestleMania due to his love of the business and wanting to be part of setting box office records.

