Drew McIntyre Says He Misses Throwing This Former WWE Star Around

Between AEW's establishment and Triple H taking the reigns of WWE, wrestlers have been jumping between the two promotions, with many notable names reaching heights in one promotion that they couldn't reach in the other. As a main event-level WWE star, Drew McIntyre interestingly clashed with many of the wrestlers who eventually went over to AEW, and during a recent Royal Rumble 2024 re-watch, he realized that he misses clashing with one of the names to recently go over to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I miss throwing Ricochet around," McIntyre said while seeing a clip of him tossing the AEW star during the Royal Rumble. Additionally, the "Scottish Psychopath" would ultimately be the one to eliminate Ricochet in the end. The last time the two men were in the same ring was when both of them and Bronson Reed lost a four-way match to Jey Uso back in April 2024. Ricochet would depart WWE in June.

While the two men were on opposite sides during the 2024 Royal Rumble, Ricochet and McIntyre character-wise have a lot more in common today, considering how both now work as heels within their respective promotions. During a social media exchange not too long ago, Ricochet addressed another WWE fan blaming him for his fiancée, Samantha Irvin, later parting ways with WWE. The now-heel Ricochet didn't simply let the comment go, and hit back with a snarky reply, trolling the fan similarly to how McIntyre himself often does online.

