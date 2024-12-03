Drew McIntyre Shames Fans Following WWE Raw Return

Drew McIntyre is back with a vengeance, ending his nearly two-month absence in violent fashion. On the December 2 "WWE Raw," "The Scottish Psychopath" emerged from seemingly out of nowhere in the show's closing moments, delivering a Claymore to Sami Zayn. McIntyre wasted no time trolling the WWE Universe on X, as he's oft to do, posting a short clip with some rather cryptic words: "If you don't hear it from me, live on WWE TV, or on my social channels, assume every single thing you hear about Drew McIntyre is B.S.," he said, before ending with, "Oh, and how soon you all forget."

How quickly they all forget... pic.twitter.com/yBl2RGMbLw — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 3, 2024

McIntyre has not been seen on WWE programming since putting a bow on his feud with CM Punk. In the third and final match of their trilogy, Punk bested McIntyre in a brutal, blood-soaked Hell in a Cell bout. At one point, as the two waged caged warfare, McIntyre's scalp was split open from a blow with a metal toolbox. The wound reportedly required several staples to close. Both Punk and McIntyre took time off to sell the effects of the match, though Punk returned first, stepping into the Bloodline's WarGames match at Survivor Series. It was reported that McIntyre also used his hiatus to deal with some family issues.

Now it looks as though McIntyre is kicking off a feud with Sami Zayn, although it's possible his attack was a one-off that could spring into an entirely different direction. McIntyre wasn't the only WWE star to make their return on December 2's "Raw." Big E also made a surprise appearance during the New Day's 10th anniversary celebration, but things dared to be sour as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods berated and dismissed their former teammate.