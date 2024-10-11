Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre's Head Injury At WWE Bad Blood

Drew McIntyre went to war with CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood. In a rare turn of events for WWE, Punk and McIntyre spilled their fair share of blood, with the Scotsman being busted open after being hit in the head with a toolbox that led to him requiring 16 staples to close up the wound.

Advertisement

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave some insight into how WWE felt about the amount of blood McIntyre spilled, and it's safe to say that they were a bit spooked by it. Meltzer explained that people backstage, and at ringside, were legitimately panicking due to the fact the gash on his head wouldn't stop bleeding. There were talks of potentially getting a doctor into the cell to check on McIntyre and wipe the blood away with a towel, but given how much WWE had built up the match as the most violent spectacle in the company, they opted against this idea.

However, McIntyre was not only completely fine during the match, but actually took control of the situation himself. He reportedly told the referee that if he felt dizzy or sick, he would let him know and would go right to the finish. In the end, the match went according to plan, and despite how hard the shot to the head was, McIntyre showed no signs of a concussion and was fully aware of what was going on at all times.

Advertisement

McIntyre has not been on WWE TV since the match with Punk, but that is primarily down to wanting to sell the severity of the cell match rather than having any serious injuries. Punk, meanwhile, is reportedly taking time away from WWE following his segment on this week's "Raw," where he addressed his own battle wounds.