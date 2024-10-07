Backstage News On Whether CM Punk Or Drew McIntyre Will Be On WWE Raw After Bad Blood

Following their brutal bout at WWE Bad Blood inside a Hell in a Cell on the match stipulation's 27th anniversary, it would make storyline sense for CM Punk and Drew McIntyre to skip "WWE Raw" this week. However, according to both PWInsider Elite and Punk's own Instagram stories, where he posted video of himself signing photos and captioned it "#mondaynightraw," Punk is backstage at the show emanating from St. Louis, Missouri. PWI reports McIntyre will not be at the show.

There is currently no word on if the pair will continue their feud, or if either man intends to move on. Prior to Bad Blood, Punk had initially started to call out World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, who will face Sami Zayn in a title defense on Monday, and the winner will go on to face Cody Rhodes for the newly-unveiled Crown Jewel Championship in Saudi Arabia. McIntyre, meanwhile, reportedly required 16 staples to close a wound on his head following the match; PWI reported that McIntyre was legitimately busted open from a toolbox shot from Punk.

Punk and McIntyre squared off in the third of the their trilogy of matches in the 53rd Hell in a Cell match in WWE history on Saturday. Before the match, Punk declared he intended to restore the "diabolical" nature to the match stipulation. Punk won the match after shoving a handful of friendship bracelet beads down McIntyre's throat and hitting him with a GTS, but required oxygen on the ramp as he attempted to get to the back following their match.

