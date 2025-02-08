Dustin Rhodes Credits 'Divine Intervention' And WWE's Wellness Program For Saving His Life

Veteran wrestler Dustin Rhodes has had a career spanning almost 40 years, and while he won several championships and performed under multiple different gimmicks, for years "The Natural" struggled with addiction and his personal life suffered. Appearing on the "Unbreakable" podcast, Rhodes looked back at his addictions, and credited the WWE Wellness Program for helping him to finally break bad habits.

"I'm on the other side, with 16 years clean and sober, and that's amazing to me to say that," Rhodes explained. The former Goldust then noted how he "lost everything," and looked back to how his battle first began when he took painkillers to deal with the pain like many other athletes before him. "Pretty soon, you know, my world is a mess: I've gained weight, I don't think I have any problems, and I am 60 pills in a day, half a gallon of vodka a day, an eight ball every three days — of cocaine — and it was just a mess and I didn't give a s**t about anything, anybody, nothing — I didn't give a s**t about life; I tried to kill myself twice."

"There were very rough, sad, moments and days, and I think what did it to me was divine intervention," he recalled. Rhodes then recounted going on a three-day binge and running out of money despite his wife constantly pushing him to get better. "And the third day after taking, you know, Vicodins, Xanax, coke, alcohol, everything — I woke up at two in the morning," Rhodes explained, noting that he then came to his senses and admitted to his wife that he needed help, leading him to get in touch with his dad, Dusty Rhodes.