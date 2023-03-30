Dustin Rhodes' Daughter Gives Birth To Baby Boy

It's shaping up to be a storybook week for the Rhodes family.

Less than a week away from his brother Cody Rhodes' main event world title match at WrestleMania 39, AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced that he's become a grandfather.

"My sweet angel daughter [Dakota Runnels] had a beautiful baby boy," Rhodes tweeted Wednesday afternoon, alongside a photo of him holding the newborn baby boy. "I am officially a grandpa and [this] has made me the happiest I have been in so long. I love Lil [Rowan]. He is a perfect miracle. Thank you, God. Momma and baby are fine and healthy. Great job [Dakota] and Bleau!!"

The heartwarming news comes after an otherwise tumultuous year for the veteran pro wrestler. Rhodes announced in January his mother, Sandra Runnels, had died after an undisclosed illness. Rhodes, aka Dustin Runnels, has also been open about his in-ring career coming to an end sometimes this calendar year.

But in recent days leading up to the birth of his first grandson, the longtime pro wrestler-turned-trainer has said he's been having an "awesome month." Rhodes tweeted earlier this week:

"Having the best matches of my career

-about to become a grandpa

- found a helluva tag partner in [Keith Lee]

-Cody gonna win the big one

- an incredible Student Showcase tomorrow night on #RWA's @YouTube

-killed 4 days in a row in the gym this week waiting on a baby

Sh*t......, A good month. #keepsteppin"

And it's likely to get even better in the coming days, as his brother and former in-ring tag team partner, Cody is compete for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 on Sunday.