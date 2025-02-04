Mark Henry Assesses WWE NXT Star Roxanne Perez's Royal Rumble Performance

While her 2025 Royal Rumble outing didn't result in a win, Roxanne Perez did land a mark in the WWE history books as the longest time spent in the women's iteration of the match. Furthermore, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry asserts that her performance also secured her status as a possible face of WWE in the forthcoming years.

"Roxanne Perez at the end, her and Charlotte [Flair as the final two], Roxanne is not in that place for nothing," Henry said on "Busted Open Radio." "Roxanne is in that place because of what they see the future being. How awesome it is to be in that spot where the company views you as somebody that could potentially be a top, top person in the business? Roxanne should be super proud of herself."

As Henry alluded to, Perez's one-hour, seven-minute and 47-second tenure in the Royal Rumble culminated with a brief faceoff between herself and 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair, who eliminated the match's bronze medalist Nia Jax moments earlier. The Perez-Flair encounter resulted in "The Queen" eliminating "The Prodigy," this time courtesy of a big boot. With this, Flair was crowned as the winner, while Perez took the metaphorical silver medal.

In her three years with WWE, Perez has captured the NXT Women's Championship on two occasions. She's also found victory in an "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament as well as the 2022 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Looking ahead, she will challenge Bayley and Giulia at "NXT" Vengeance Day, which could be one of her last appearances as an "NXT" talent.

