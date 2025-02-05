Former WWE Tag Team Reunites On Jericho Cruise

A former popular WWE tag team reunited on the sixth annual Jericho Cruise over the weekend, exciting fans who sailed aboard Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea: Six on the Beach. Real1 (the former Enzo Amore in WWE) and Big Bill (the former Big Cass) reunited to team with Jericho and Bryan Keith to take on the Grizzled Young Veterans and MxM Collection. AEW's Learning Tree and Real1 scored the victory at sea.

A video posted by a cruise goer to X (formerly Twitter) shows the fan excitement before the match. Real1 did his former schtick on the microphone, saying he was a "certified G and a bona fide stud, and you can't teach that." He went on with the former WWE act, introducing Big Bill in the same manner. Bill played along with Real1's "realest guys in the room" line, standing on the turnbuckle to yell "How you doin'?" with the fans, who chanted for the team.

Enzo and Big Bill reunite on the Jericho Cruise!!! How ya Doin?!! pic.twitter.com/oRGuePii2D — Cruising with Kayfabe Podcast (@Cwkpodcast) February 4, 2025

The former Enzo and Cass teamed together in WWE from 2013 to 2017, from "WWE NXT" to the main roster, before a breakup angle. They debuted with their "realest guys in the room" gimmick in the summer of 2013 in the developmental brand. They were called up to the main roster in 2016 following WrestleMania 32. They were released at different times in 2018 and went their separate ways in the wrestling world. Though they never won championship gold in WWE, they were named "NXT's" Tag Team of the Year in 2015.