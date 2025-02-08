Natalya Reflects On WWE Raw Netflix Debut, Desire To Be A Part Of It

Last month, WWE kicked off a new era when its flagship show of "WWE Raw" debuted on Netflix. In total, the premiere event drew 4.9 million views worldwide across the streaming platform. The show itself, which emanated from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, also set a company record as the highest-grossing WWE arena event ever. During a recent interview with "No Holds Barred," "Raw" star Natalya put this success into further perspective.

"We were the number one rated show on Netflix, which for WWE, this is such a big deal," Natalya said. "It's the biggest thing that's ever happened to the company in my opinion. It's bigger than anything that we've ever done. It's bigger than the first WrestleMania; it's bigger than the territories being bought. It's big because we're opening up our world of WWE to 280 million-plus subscribers that have access to Netflix, including in Canada, so it's just huge."

The card for the red brand's Netflix premiere notably pitted the now former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan against Rhea Ripley. Elsewhere, CM Punk and Seth Rollins squared off in the show's main event. In hindsight, Natalya has a desire to be a part of the milestone, record-breaking event as well.

"We all are fighting every year, for example, all the girls, all the guys, everybody every year wants to be on WrestleMania because it's a stadium, it's WrestleMania and it's amazing. I was thinking [about] the show that I was fighting to be on, and I was like 'I wish I could be on the very first Netflix debut,'" Natalya said.

