AEW's Danhausen Credits Another Wrestler For Coming Up With 'Ass Boys' Nickname

In 2022, AEW star Danhausen did something to Colten and Austin Gunn that would change the course of their careers forever; he called them "The Ass Boys." Taken from their father's old ring name of "Mr. Ass," The Gunn Club tried everything they could to make the name go away to no avail. However, during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Danhausen revealed that he wasn't the one who came up with the name, as that honor goes to an AEW original.

"Peter Avalon had called them ass boys on a [AEW] Dark [episode] at some point, but I hadn't seen it. But then I just rolled with it and made it a thing more. So like I think technically he said it first and then I just kept saying it, and kept calling them that, and doing side YouTube videos with them." Since Danhausen hadn't seen or heard Avalon say it, he got the idea for the name after a conversation with his assistant David Davis, which the he took on to Chris Jericho's "Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea" cruise before he was officially signed to AEW, as he thought it would be a funny way to make content with Billy Gunn and his sons.

"I think I was calling Billy Gunn "Billy Ass" or something and he's like "yeah he's Bill Ass" because he had Mr. Ass on his trunks, and I was like–so in my head, my character would think "oh, that's his last name is Ass." So these have to be Colten and Austin Ass." Despite Austin and Colten rejecting the name at first, Danhausen believes that they have come around to it in recent years. "They put in the work, like they embraced the ass."

