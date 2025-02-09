Bron Breakker Says This WWE Moment Broke His Heart

Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is a student of the game, not only as a former NXT Champion, but as a member of the Steiner family, but there are still moments in wrestling history he experienced that have shocked him. He appeared on an episode of the "No-Contest Wrestling Podcast with O'Shea Jackson & TJ Jefferson" to talk about his career and growing up in a wrestling family, and also revealed the moment in the business that caused him heartbreak back when he was still a teenager: when Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker.

"I think when wrestling broke my heart was probably when the streak ended at WrestleMania 30," Breakker said. "That's the same for a lot of people, bro... That was tough, dude. It's crazy to watch, if you watch that clip back when that happened. People were just like, hands on their heads, like 'Did someone screw up?'"

Breakker said he remembered the silence in the arena after Lesnar pinned Undertaker to break "The Dead Man's" streak at 21 consecutive victories. He said he remembered everyone in the audience at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome looking around like, "what the hell just happened?" He said it was uncomfortable in the moment. After the pin, Lesnar's manager, Paul Heyman was freaking out at ringside and WWE played up the moment by not hitting his music immediately.

To Breakker and other fans of The Undertaker, it sadly wouldn't be his only loss at WrestleMania. He took one more loss, this time to Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 33 in a No Holds Barred match.



