WWE Star Bron Breakker Names Dream WrestleMania Main Event Opponents

Currently, Bron Breakker is on track for his first WrestleMania event as a main roster star, with his Intercontinental Championship potentially on the line. During a recent interview with the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, Breakker pondered a different WrestleMania-related scenario — one that would allow him to face any performer from the past or present in the show's main event. Naturally, his top candidates were his father Rick Steiner and uncle Scott Steiner.

"Man, if I wrestled my dad in like '93, '94 when he was a monster, we could have made something extremely special. Same thing with Scotty [Steiner], I think that would have been really cool," Breakker said.

Rounding out Breakker's top five dream WrestleMania opponents were former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, whom he described as a "freak show," as well as WWE Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Undertaker. The latter shared a memorable encounter with Breakker on an October 2023 episode of "WWE NXT," which resulted in the former NXT Champion taking a chokeslam. Nevertheless, Breakker hopes they meet again.

"I got to mix it up with him a little bit in NXT, towards the end of my run down there. It was cool dude," Breakker said. "It was just such an honor to be a part of anything with him because it's The Undertaker. I would definitely love to work with him. That'd be awesome."

This year's WrestleMania event emanates from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Neveda on April 19 and 20. Thus far, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair have solidified their places on the card by winning their respective Royal Rumble matches.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.