LA Knight Remembers Making Goals When Signing With WWE NXT

LA Knight has recalled setting goals immediately after joining WWE, one of which happened just a few months into his WWE career.

Knight's WWE journey began in "WWE NXT" in 2021, and just a few months in, he was in a storyline with Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, who brought back the Million Dollar Championship to WWE television, which Knight won.

"When I first signed back in 2021, I started writing out a bunch of goals and things that I wanted to do, you know, year one, year two, year three, year four, year five. I did the first five years of what I wanted to do and year one I had hit a goal that I didn't even know was a possible goal. Who was going to think that the Million Dollar Championship would be there? All this stuff with Ted DiBiase. So that was just, I mean, crazy, crazy awesome," said Knight during his recent interaction on "The Wrestling Classic."

The "WWE SmackDown" also divulged some information about the viewership numbers for his segments with Grimes and DiBiase, disclosing that they were the only segments on "NXT" that were beating AEW when the two went head-to-head.

"I mean, on top of that, we were also doing the best numbers on the show every single week. I think we were still going head-to-head with AEW, and we were, between Cameron Grimes, myself, and Ted DiBiase, our segments, I think, were the only ones that were beating the competition during that time," he revealed. "So, you know, with that in mind, you couldn't have asked for a better setup in that regard. I think it really helped kind of get me going and rolling along."

He added that winning the Million Dollar Championship was a "big deal" in his initial run in WWE and "NXT."

