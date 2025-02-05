Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Wanting More Opportunities In AEW

The AEW roster is filled with some of the most talented wrestlers in the world, with their women's division in particular growing leaps and bounds in recent years. However, with so many new faces and rising stars, people like Deonna Purrazzo, who has only been in AEW for just over a year, start to fall by the wayside as a result. Purrazzo has been a champion almost everywhere she's been, but has not been featured on "AEW Dynamite" as of late, and during a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, she explained why.

"You know what? There's ebbs and flows to all of this," Purrazzo said. "There's been lots and lots of chatter, and you know what? I am a workhorse...I'm just in my 13th year, just started my 13th year of professional wrestling, I have never stopped wrestling, and I have never stopped loving this, and again, you have to want more for yourself. I do want more for myself, I want to be on Dynamite, but there's ebbs and flows, and we've talked about the stacked division and who's on top right now, and it's just going to be a waiting game. But don't count me out of the fight guys."

Purrazzo isn't afraid to fight for opportunities in Ring of Honor either as she reminded everyone that the ROH women's division is nearly a decade old, and that she was one of the cornerstones of the division when it started. With that in mind, Purrazzo put out a challenge to ROH's "Forever Champion." "I think it would be a fairy tale ending to maybe wrestle Athena at All In, two weeks before that 10 year anniversary and recapture my Ring of Honor Women's World Championship."

