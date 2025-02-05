AEW Champ Mariah May Lays Terms Under Which She Wants To Face Mercedes Mone

Mariah May and Mercedes Mone are the two biggest stars in the All Elite Wrestling's women's division, reigning as the AEW Women's World, and TBS Champions respectively. The two women have yet to cross paths, despite May's desire to face "The CEO" at some point, but that trend might continue unless one specific demand is met. During a recent appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," May revealed the one thing that would convince her to get in the ring with "The CEO," gold.

"I say title for title. I'm not interested in this plethora of indie titles she's now running around on TV with. I don't care, I don't want to cover up this body. I'm interested in the World title and the TBS title because I'm in AEW, so I would love to hold both. Mariah Two Belts? How about that? But she kind of came in with her little M.M. initials, trying to steal my flame, and it hasn't really worked out for her because I'm the world champion, she's not."

Since May has virtually no interest in winning the NJPW STRONG or RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championships, she will have to hope that Mone holds on to the TBS Championship long enough for a title-for-title match to happen. However, Mone looks to be on a collision course with Harley Cameron ahead of the Grand Slam Australia event on February 15, an event where May will also be defending her own title against "Timeless" Toni Storm. If both women emerge from Australia with the titles in hand, a potential dream match to determine the most dominant woman in All Elite Wrestling might be on the cards.

